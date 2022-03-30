Celine Dion marks emotional milestone as fans send their love and support The singer has been unwell for months

Celine Dion has had a very difficult year with her career being placed on hold due to health challenges and on Wednesday she had another emotional message for her fans.

The star rang in her 54th birthday and shared a look back at one of her many musical highs.

MORE: Celine Dion returns to social media to call for support for Ukraine

Alongside several photos of Celine, the post read: "It's hard to believe that this week Celine's self-titled album turns 30!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine Dion's health battle explained

It concluded: "'Remember the name, because you'll never forget the voice' was the tagline on the promo poster. A tagline has never been so true."

Fans flocked to wish her happy birthday but also to ask when she would be returning to the stage after her lengthy absence.

RELATED: The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

MORE: Celine Dion receives overwhelming news as she continues with her recovery

"How is Celine doing?" asked one worried social media follower. "Haven't heard much from our Queen lately. Hope she is doing alright. So concerned. Love you Celine (and thanks Team Celine) she means the world to us."

Celine is ringing in her 54th birthday today

Others mirrored the statement and commented: "Are you feeling well yet?" and, "please get well soon," and there were strings of heart emojis and pleas for new music too.

Celine – who was forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency in October due to her health – revealed over the holidays that she is still not well enough to perform and she had to cancel the remaining shows of the North America leg of her Courage World Tour.

MORE: Celine Dion shares powerful statement in throwback video

MORE: Celine Dion shows off dreamy look as she celebrates milestone anniversary

In a heartfelt message, Celine wrote: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.

Celine's fans can't wait for her to regain her good health

"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again.

"Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me. - Celine x."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.