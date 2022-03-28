Celine Dion returns to social media to call for support for Ukraine The Power of Love singer is still healing

Celine Dion returned to social media on Monday to share a heartbreaking statement in support of the people of Ukraine.

While usually posting with the help of her team, this time the singer shared an emotional message of her own alongside a video.

She wrote: "It's so horrible what's going on in Ukraine and around the world with the refugee situation. They desperately need our help now.

"Join us and @glblctzn as we #StandUpforUkraine to help these people who had to leave their homes and leave everything behind to go to a safe place. No one should have to experience this kind of tragedy. - Celine xx…"

The video featured several of the people of the country, mostly women and children, suffering as people from around the world, including the Ukrainian president, delivered the message "stand up for Ukraine."

The video promoted a global social media rally to drive awareness and resources to the country, and Celine called in for support from her fans.

Celine called for support for the people of Ukraine

Her fans inundated the comments section with teary-eyed and prayer emojis, with many sharing their own messages for support with the hashtag #StandUpForUkraine.

The Because You Loved Me performer previously shared a heartfelt statement as she expressed her solidarity for the people of the country.

"To the dear courageous people of Ukraine, we are shocked and saddened, and truly inspired by your bravery," she began her statement.

"Our hearts are with you. We send you love and prayers for peace. Celine xx." The 53-year-old wrote the words on a paper featuring her official monogram and personally signed it at the end.

The singer previously shared a heartfelt statement regarding the tragic situation

The beloved singer had been hoping to come back with a bang after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed her tours. However, a downturn in her health, which at the time was revealed to involve persistent muscle spasms, meant that she had to cancel the remainder of her shows.



