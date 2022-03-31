Celine Dion's childhood throwback is too good to miss The singer has been absent from the public eye due to ill health

Celine Dion is never short of a head-turning look but the latest snapshot she shared was like nothing we've seen of her before.

The Canadian star took a nostalgic walk down memory lane and produced the most adorable throwback photo of herself as a child.

MORE: Celine Dion shares emotional update - 'I can't believe it'

In the snap she posted on Instagram, Celine was beaming for the camera and wearing flares and a turtleneck.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine Dion's health battle explained

Her long hair was worn loose and she looked adorable striking a casual pose.

Celine appeared to be about nine years old in the image which was posted to mark her 54th birthday on 30 March.

She captioned the post: "Today is a special day… it’s Celine’s birthday! Join us and wish Celine a happy birthday in the comments below! - Team Celine."

RELATED: The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

MORE: Celine Dion receives overwhelming news as she continues with her recovery

Fans did just that, as they flooded her with well-wishes and commented: "Céline!!!! I am so happy for this special day! I celebrate your life," and, "The future is beginning today! We miss you so much! We cant wait to see you."

Celine's team shared the throwback to celebrate her birthday

Others commented on her appearance in the throwback and said: "This photo is amazing," and called her, "the best".

The milestone celebration and unexpected photo was welcomed by fans who have been missing Celine who has been absent from the public eye due to ill health.

MORE: Celine Dion shares powerful statement in throwback video

MORE: Celine Dion shows off dreamy look as she celebrates milestone anniversary

She canceled her tour dates and her Las Vegas residency due to severe muscle spasms and she continues to recover.

Celine was devastated to cancel her tour

Back in October, she said she was "heartbroken" to drop out of the Sin City show she had been working so hard on.

Celine had hoped the remaining dates for her Courage Tour in North America would still be able to go ahead. But in December she delivered more unfortunate news as she revealed she still wasn't well enough.

Celine has the support of her children

In a heartfelt message, Celine wrote: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.

"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.