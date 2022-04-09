Céline Dion updates fans with an emotional at-home video The star has been suffering from muscle spasms

After celebrating her 54th birthday last week, Céline Dion's fans voiced their concerns about the star's health, but on Friday the singing sensation took to her Instagram with an important update, filmed from inside her family home.

DONATE NOW: What can you do to help Ukraine?

With a message directed to the World Leaders, who are discussing the ongoing crisis in Ukraine on Saturday, Céline posted an appeal video to her Instagram feed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Céline Dion health battle explained

Captioning the post both in French and English, the star wrote: "I #StandUpForUkraine and for refugees around the world. I’m calling on world leaders to help all those who are forced to leave their homes. Please make sure that they get the support that they desperately need now - Celine xx."

MORE: Celine Dion returns to social media to call for support for Ukraine

READ: Celine Dion out of the spotlight - details on her return amid health concerns

Other stars who have joined Céline in posting an appeal video include Priyanka Chopra and Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Céline's emotional update from her family home

Speaking in the video, Céline says: "I'm standing up for Ukraine.

"To all the world leaders, we need you now, more than ever before to answer the call from everyone, activists, advocates and volunteers who are working to support refugees from Ukraine and around the world.

"Tomorrow you'll need to decide how much support you'll be able to give to these people who have been forced to leave their homes, their country, their loved ones.

Céline called for her followers to help the crisis in Ukraine

"Please, stand up for these refugees everywhere and give every bit of financial support that you can. Thank you."

Despite the circumstances, fans were excited to hear from Céline and flooded the comments with messages of support.

One fan wrote: "So happy to see your face again even though it's under such sad circumstances.

"Thank you for always doing your best to help whenever you can. Merci beaucoup Céline. Prends soin de toi. Je t'aime."

Another penned: "You look so good Céline! I’m glad you’re doing well." A third wrote: "Omg Céline u are gorgeous! MORE BEAUTIFUL AND STRONG THAN EVER, it's so good to see you! Love u."

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.