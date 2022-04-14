Robin Roberts supported by Amber Laign during rare on-air appearance The ABC star is celebrating 20 years on GMA

Robin Roberts felt the love of not only her co-stars on a very special Thursday morning, but also someone very special to her as she celebrated a milestone achievement.

The TV personality was celebrated for her 20 incredible years with Good Morning America, being treated to an entire morning of uplifting messages and incredible tributes.

However, nothing proved to be more important for Robin than having the loving support of her partner of 17 years Amber Laign with her.

In a pivotal moment of the commemoration, the GMA stars revealed that Robin was being honored in a particularly tremendous way, with a plaque featuring her name on the grounds of Times Square outside the studio.

As they unveiled it to her, she immediately got emotional, trying to fight back tears as everyone around her clapped and cheered.

She even recalled the emotional moment she found out that very spot that the show was number one in the ratings, even incredulously asking her co-hosts: "Is that really staying?"

Robin was supported by Amber and her co-stars for her anniversary celebration

Robin then motioned off camera saying: "Can I bring in someone special, sweet Amber [is here]," as her partner walked in and embraced her.

"I saw, oh my goodness," she reacted, to which Robin responded: "She's been with me for 17 of the 20 years I've been here," continuing to hold back tears.

Amber also joined Robin and her co-stars for the remainder of her celebration, acting as a support for her beloved TV host partner to reach out to and hold, even dancing along with her when Patti LaBelle performed.

The visit proved to be a pleasant surprise for fans, who were last aware of Amber in the midst of treatment for a breast cancer diagnosis that Robin revealed earlier this year.

The two have been together for 17 years

However, given her appearance on the show and the support of her partner, it seems like Amber has made great strides towards recovery the same way Robin did a few years ago with her own breast cancer.

