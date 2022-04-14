Robin Roberts celebrates monumental milestone on GMA and fans are in disbelief The star was full of emotion

Robin Roberts had a huge reason to celebrate on Thursday as she marked a major moment on Good Morning America.

The star revealed she had been presenting on the show for 20 years and fans were lost for words.

In a series of Instagram posts, Robin shared throwback videos from incredible moments during her run on GMA and also acknowledged the milestone in her morning message.

WATCH: Robin Roberts celebrates 20 years on GMA

Robin wrote: "Good morning! And a special morning it is. I'm gonna tell you what I'm most grateful for on this #ThankfulThursday #HappyFridayEve…all the love and support for the past 20 years #cmon."

Fans showed just how much they adore her when they commented: "Congratulations Robin on your 20 years at GMA!! Here's to the next 20!! God Bless You Always," and, "To the queen #mymorningdelight…thankful Thursday".

She also shared video of the heartwarming moment when she introduced twin sisters for the first time on GMA who had been adopted by different families, and also a clip of her flying an AT-6…an Air Force training aircraft her father once trained in.

The GMA crew adore their co-star Robin Roberts

Robin posted other memories too and fans continued to gush about how remarkable it is that she's been with the show for so long.

Her anniversary comes at a difficult time for Robin, however, as her partner, Amber Laign was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Robin - a breast cancer survivor herself - remains upbeat and positive and recently gave an update on Amber's condition.

Robin's partner Amber is currently battling breast cancer

During her morning message ahead of the show, she said: "Y'know so many people have asked how Amber is doing. And I have to just tell you that she is doing well.

"There have been some issues with her chemo treatment and we are confident that they will be resolved soon," Robin revealed, appearing strong and optimistic.

She continued: "And we know that everybody's got something and we want you to know that we are thinking and praying [for] you."

