Drew Barrymore wows fans as she reveals stunning office - and unexpected outfit Her most honest outfit yet

It's not always pretty dresses and glamorous make-up at The Drew Barrymore Show! Drew Barrymore shared a real candid photo of how her show really starts, and fans are loving it.

The star is no stranger to opening up on her hit talk show from everything to dating as a single mom to important conversations surrounding mental health, and often shares behind-the-scenes glimpses and backstage clips of how her hit show gets made.

Her latest picture is no less candid, as she reveals how she actually shows up to work.

The star shared a glimpse of her fabulous office, and what she looks like when she gets there. It may not be as coordinated as her usual looks, but fans still rushed to the comments to compliment her.

Drew took to Instagram to share an honest picture of how her day starts before the make-up gets applied and the cameras start rolling, and while fans are used to wanting to recreate her more stylish and elegant looks, many want this more casual one just as much.

The picture features Drew in a somewhat mismatched – albeit cozy – look, which included tie-dye leggings, a burgundy argyle print cardigan, a blue Mickey Mouse t-shirt under it, and over it all, a pink, lilac and blue plaid wool coat.

Drew's stunning office and eclectic outfit

The star topped off the outfit with green slippers and a top-knot. She captioned the post with: "Yes, this is how I show up to work."

Fans loved her honestly, writing: "You always look beautiful!" and: "Bold choices," as well as: "You've earned that right!"

Drew announces exciting career news

Also catching their eye was her impressive office, elegantly decorated with a white shaggy coat, pink velvet couches, two ottomans with a stunning bird print, and an impressive collection of framed vintage New Yorker magazine issues.

Viewers can expect even more candidness to come from Drew, as she recently announced the exciting news that her hit morning talk show was renewed for a third season.

