Drew Barrymore makes rare comment about daughter as she reveals unusual upcoming celebration

Drew Barrymore is teaching fans a thing or two about compromise. During Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host gave candid advice about parenthood.

While the star tends to not share much about her two daughters – Olive, nine, and Frankie, seven – with ex-husband Will Kopelman, she opened up about how she recently handled a slight disagreement with her youngest daughter.

As Frankie's eighth birthday is coming up, the mom-of-two revealed just what her daughter had in store for her celebration, and how the actress wasn't totally convinced about her daughter's idea for her party.

During the morning talk show's beginning segment of Drew's News, where she discusses recent positive headlines, the host and her show partner Ross Mathews discussed a recent advice column detailing how an upcoming bride didn't know what to do about the fact that her mother insisted she wouldn't go to the wedding if her daughter wore a black wedding dress.

The two were quick to take the bride's side, and the Santa Clarita Diet actress explained how the situation in a way hit close to home.

She had advice for the fellow mom, stating: "Maybe we let our daughters pull a 492 and be free and do their own thing," which received applause from the audience in return.

Drew and her daughter Frankie in 2017

Drew went on to show a picture of an all black gothic Halloween costume for kids, revealing that the Dracula inspired look was in fact what her daughter Frankie was insisting on wearing for her upcoming birthday party.

She also showed fans the invitation for the party, which the birthday girl designed, featuring a skull opening its mouth, and in between the teeth it read: "Frankie is having a spooky costume birthday party."

Frankie's birthday message last year

The star confessed that: "I had to have debates with Frankie of what level of fear I was going to instill in other parents."

Frankie's birthday is extra special, as she shares her birthday with Earth Day. For her seventh birthday last year, her mom shared an adorable message from her announcing the one wish she had: "I want you to help our planet."

