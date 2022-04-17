Strictly's Oti Mabuse makes revelation about relationship counselling with husband

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse shocked fans after revealing she was leaving the hit show last month but on Sunday it was her marriage trials with husband Marius Lepure that got the ballroom dancer chatting.

In a conversation with the MailOnline, the dancing sensation revealed that when things had taken a turn in her relationship it was Oprah Winfrey's favourite guru Tony Robbins whom she called on in 2018.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse and husband Marius captivate fans in a joint performance

She said in the report: "My husband was like, 'I feel like I am stuck a little bit in my life. I've followed you to this country and you're doing well but I feel stuck, I don't have anywhere to go.'

"We hadn't really communicated what we were both feeling at that point. For me, I didn't feel stuck, I just felt like I didn't have any fire anymore."

The pair got married in 2014

The couple underwent sessions to work through their issues with Mr. Robins, the last one which included waking over hot coals.

Since her shock exit from Strictly, the star has gone from strength to strength and on Saturday took to her Instagram to celebrate her brand new show Romeo and Duet which she is hosting.

The star posted a photo donning a vibrant cherry red, one-shouldered dress.

Oti shared her stunning look with her 646,000 Instagram followers

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Okay it’s happened wooooohoooooo thank you to my incredible team and thank you for watching ROMEO & DUET."

The star also credited the list of creatives and designers involved in her look for the show's debut including Michael Kors for her shoes and Solace London for her dress.

Oti's Strictly besties were quick to share the love for their former castmate and wish her luck for the new venture.

Aljaz Skorjanec, who also revealed his shock exit last month, took to his Instagram Stories and wrote: "Gooooo @otimabuse. If you haven't already switch to @itv."

Janette Manrara joined her hubby and wrote: "@otimabuse When your friends are smashing goals! Two big moments for this legendary woman!

"Been away touring but watching your journey! CONGRATULATIONS!!! Keep flying high."

Amy Downden also took to her Instagram Stories and penned: "Tonight!!!! Go on @otimabuse forever proud of you."

