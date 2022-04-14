Oti Mabuse rocks bold power suit for exciting announcement

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We're used to seeing Oti Mabuse stun in some incredible ballgowns on our screens, but it turns out the former Strictly star can also rock a power suit. Her latest outfit to enchant fans is definitely one to remember.

Oti looked striking in a vivid purple two-piece suit from It-girl brand The Attico in a snap shared by her stylist Karl Willet. Featuring sharp fitted tailoring, single-breasted silhouette, black button detailing and leg-lengthening front-slit trousers, the suit is one of Oti's best ensembles yet.

The star teamed the look with a black vest and a pair of high-heeled black boots with point-toe, infusing her outfit with some serious sass. The 31-year-old wore her dark hair own loose in a bouncy blowdry that culminated in a cascade of curls.

A camera-ready makeup look accentuated her natural beauty. A dewy skin sheen, generous lashing of mascara, glossy lip and delicate highlighter resulted in a Hollywood-esque glamour glow.

Oti's stylist Karl took to Instagram to share the gorgeous outfit, alongside the caption that hints at some exciting upcoming news for the star: "Something new is coming with this one…Oti Mabuse. Wearing: @the_attico, Jewellery: @hannah_____martin, Make up: @bryony_blake, Hair: @edmundbossmanhair, My other half: @adelepentland, Alterations: @aleknavicienedaiva."

Oti knows how to rock a suit look

Fans, friends and family adored Oti's perfect purple suit. "Is that sister or what," commented big sister and Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse. "I LOVE this look on @otimabuse so hot!!" added another follower, while a third agreed, saying: " Oh wow honestly…this is my fave of all faves."

Purple Fitted Jacket, £1001, The Attico

If you also can't get enough of Oti's suit, then you're in luck as her blazer is still available to buy online. Fastened with large branded buttons, the piece is crafted with pristine tailoring and finished in a deep violet hue. Team the garment with some black suit trousers for a stand-out look.

Purple Boyfriend Blazer, £55, ASOS

If you'd love to get your hands on Oti's suit but can't quite justify the price, then why not try this ASOS lookalike? This straight boy suit blazer in purple will take you from day to night and turn heads wherever you go.

Oti recently unveiled a new change to her appearance. Sharing a gorgeous selfie, Oti revealed she was getting her teeth straightened thanks to Invisalign but confessed she still has "a long way to go."

