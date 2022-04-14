We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gemma Atkinson has had a busy start to her 2022 with the release of her second fitness book, The Ultimate Body Plan for New Mums, and following its release she had some amazing news to share.

The overjoyed mum-of-one shared a photo of herself with the book, which is a fitness guide for news mums, as she shared the sensational news. "Can you tell how happy I am?! #1 best seller in fitness & exercise!!!! Whaaaat!! THANK YOU SO MUCH!" she enthused. This book means so much to me, it’s been a labour of love and quite an emotional journey to be honest."

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson opens up about having a 'traumatic' birth

She added: "Revisiting situations that could have had a completely different outcome to seeing my little Mia thriving today. I hope you all enjoy the stories, enjoy the training plan and especially enjoy all the lovely meals!

"This book is dedicated to my Mum Sandra, my little warrior Mia & every single strong woman who needs it. Believe in yourself and know you deserve to feel your best again and be a badass mother!

Gemma then credited those who helped her along the way, including her publishers and fiancé Gorka Marquez.

"Thank you @headlinebooks & @beccabarrmanagement for believing in me and supporting me, and to Gorks, for sitting up with me going through the things we dealt with, tacked, laughed and cried at and enjoyed so much as a family," she finished. "We did it! @gorka_marquez."

Gemma was overjoyed with her news

And Gorka was one of the first to comment on her post, as he said: "So proud of you baby," while her former Emmerdale co-stars Anthony Quinlan posted: "Congratulations amazing news! Absolute super woman!"

Others were excited for the release of the book, as one penned: "Nearly 3 weeks since I've had baba, looking forward to having a read and use for fitness when my body's ready. Cannot wait for it to arrive today."

And another commented: "Just received my copy! Not a new mum (my 'baby' is nearly 17!) but can't wait to read it and pick up some tips for leading a healthier lifestyle first look- LOVE IT!"

The Ultimate Body Plan for New Mums, £13.99, WHSmith

Speaking exclusively about the book to HELLO!, Gemma explained: "It's essentially a follow-up to The Ultimate Body Plan and it's aimed at anyone who's ever had a baby, it isn't necessarily just for new mums.

"It's all about finding yourself again after having a child, strengthening your pelvic floor, and focusing on how you feel your best – not necessarily about having to get back into your pre-pregnancy jeans.

"There are 75 recipes that are vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free. And there's a 12-week plan which you can either do for 12 weeks or you can continue further on."

