JB Gill and wife Chloe are every inch the proud parents after their kids make acting debut The couple share two young children

JLS singer JB Gill and his wife Chloe have revealed to HELLO! how proud they are of their children Ace, seven, and three-year-old Chiara after the budding stars made their acting debut together in BBC drama Chloe.

Exclusive: JB Gill and wife Chloe open up about idyllic farm life with son Ace and daughter Chiara

"Ace and Chiara can do whatever they want, they just have to work hard at it, be passionate and love what they do," Chloe explained in an exclusive shoot with HELLO!.

Loading the player...

WATCH: JB Gill's children star in BBC drama Chloe

Talking about Ace, Chloe says: "He's a confident and mature little boy so he thrives in these environments." She adds: "Chiara is definitely a performer. She loves her dancing and she's just started gymnastics. When we film audition tapes for Ace, we have to do one for Chiara, too."

READ: JLS reveal hopes for their children joining them on stage as they reunite after seven years

MORE: The shocking ending of BBC's Chloe explained

In fact, explains JB, that is exactly what led to the young girl appearing in Chloe. "Ace was doing a self-tape and Chiara was like: 'I need to do it as well.' She just sat in the background, playing with her toys, and we had to send it because we didn't have another one. The production team saw it and were like: 'She's amazing. Can we have her, too?'"

Ace has also appeared alongside Robson Green in Grantchester, an experience which he took in his stride. "He was sitting next to Robson, asking him: 'So how do you learn your lines?'" Chloe says. "Robson was lovely. He replied: 'It's a bit like a song really.'"

The singer with his two children Ace and Chiara

But the couple are firm that education comes first with the children, with Ace also a keen football player, who plays for several professional academies. Chloe said: "If he doesn't want to do something anymore, that's also not a problem. School is number one. Ace has to be working very hard. If he's not, he can't do the extra things he loves doing."

In the interview, JB – who also presents Channel 5's Springtime on the Farm - also talked about the prospect of JLS going on another tour, following the success of their recent one. He said: "The kids love seeing their daddy up on stage so we don't really have a choice whether we do another JLS tour or not!"

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.