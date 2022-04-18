Lara Spencer shares family photographs with mom and rarely seen sisters The ABC star is one of five siblings

Lara Spencer spent the Easter holiday weekend surrounded by family in the lush and sunny Florida weather, and she shared some touching moments from her trip on social media.

MORE: Lara Spencer posts celebratory message - 'How lucky are we'

The Good Morning America star posted photographs of herself with her mother and two of her sisters, all of whom remarkably resemble each other, from the blonde hair to similar eyes and smiles.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt in matching swimwear

Many of the photos were taken while lounging poolside in their most colorful outfits, with her husband Richard McVey also making a cameo.

"Loved seeing my sisters and Mom for early Easter. Leese you missed the photo session but we did catch a couple of cameos along the way. Happy Easter to all," she captioned her photographs.

MORE: Lara Spencer's jaw-dropping living room leaves fans obsessing over the same thing

Her fans and followers immediately took to the comments to wish her the same, with one writing: "Happy Easter to you and your beautiful family."

Lara spent Easter with her mom Carolyn and two sisters

Another said: "3 beautiful ladies! Happy Easter," with a third adding: "Your Mom is so cute. Happy Easter, Lara."

Lara is one of five siblings and is incredibly close to her family, including her brothers Kirk and Keith too.

MORE: Lara Spencer's post-show strut with GMA co-stars leave fans in hysterics

MORE: Lara Spencer shares unexpected shower photo from her stylish home

Even though they all live away from one another, they regularly get together to celebrate as a family. They were unable to spend as much time together as normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but have safely reunited several times since then.

Usually included in the celebrations are also Lara's husband and her kids, with her daughter Katharine spending a final few days with her mother before heading off to college.

The GMA host is a mom-of-two, Katharine and Duff

Her son Duff left for college the previous year, with the ABC host frequently sharing pictures from times she's able to visit or he's able to come home for the holidays.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.