Lara Spencer shares unexpected shower photo from her stylish home The GMA star has a fabulous home in Connecticut

Lara Spencer often shares glimpses of her personal life on social media, and most recently posted a picture of her stylish shower at her home in Connecticut.

And on close inspection, there was a certain person relaxing inside – her adorable pet dog Riva.

"New hangout," the mom-of-two simply captioned the picture, which received over 5,000 likes. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet snapshot, with one writing: "I mean, who would you get out of that shower!" while another wrote: "This made my day!" A third added: "What a cutie!"

Lara regularly shares sweet snapshots of Riva, who has even made appearances on GMA.

The animal lover rescued her pet pooch and even inspired her co-star Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign to do the same.

The TV personality took them to North Shore Animal League America in Port Washington, New York. It identifies itself as the largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization in the world.

GMA's Lara Spencer shared an unexpected shower photo featuring her dog Riva

Robin wasn't quite ready to adopt, but Amber was. Lukas, a Tibetan spaniel-papillon mix, caught her eye and the rest was history.

Lara recently received a warm welcome from Riva after returning home from Los Angeles, where she reported on the Oscars. The star lives in Connecticut with her husband Richard McVey.

Away from work, she enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family. She is also a doting mom to two grown-up children, Katharine and Duff.

Lara with her beloved pet dog Riva

Recently, the entire family enjoyed a special celebration as they attended a beach wedding that Lara described as "pure joy".

The bride was Lara's niece, and she shared several snapshots from the happy occasion on social media.

She's incredibly close to her family and bid a bittersweet farewell to her oldest child, Duff, this past summer as he headed off to college and will be preparing to do the same with Katharine, who she affectionately calls Kate, in a few months.

Kate has already signed up and gotten into the lacrosse team, prompting Lara to recently share a celebratory message.

The GMA star with husband Richard McVey

The TV star posted a flyer on her social media which confirmed the news that Kate Haffenreffer would be playing with the team when term starts.

"SO proud of my girl Kate on her verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Vanderbilt University!!" the GMA star wrote. "Kate - You dreamed it. You worked for it. And you made it happen. #proudmama #GODORES #Vandylacrosse."

