Lara Spencer looks unbelievable in white swimsuit during celebratory beach trip The Good Morning America star was in Florida

Lara Spencer has welcomed back her vacations with open arms in recent months and her January jaunt to Florida was one of her most stunning yet.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself at the beach, sitting down on the sand while looking out at the ocean.

In the picture, Lara looked stunning dressed in a cross-back white swimsuit, with her blonde hair styled in a chic updo.

VIDEO: GMA's Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt

Next to Lara was her beloved pet dog Riva, who has joined her and her husband Richard McVey on their vacation.

In the caption, the mom-of-two wrote: "New Year's Day always fills me with optimism and excitement for the year ahead. Riva agrees."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Wonderful picture!" while another wrote: "Amazing photo, I can feel the serenity." A third added: "What a beautiful picture."

GMA's Lara Spencer looked stunning as she relaxed on the beach in Florida

Lara and Richard travelled there shorty after Christmas Day, which was spent at home in Connecticut.

During their time there, the star shared unforgettable photos of their trip on social media, including a loved-up picture of them during a date night at a local bar, and another of Riva and Richard sunbathing on the beach.

Lara has been in Florida with husband Richard McVey and their dog Riva

It was a special Thanksgiving and Christmas for the family as it was their first since Lara's son left home to go to college.

Over the summer, she bid farewell to Duff as he started his studies at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

The GMA journalist shared photos after she and the rest of her family dropped him off at college and helped him set up.

Lara and Richard live in Connecticut

She was able to sneak in another visit to him when she attended Parents Weekend.

Lara posted a photo of herself hugging her son as they happily smiled and fans loved the images and remarked on the uncanny resemblance between them too.

