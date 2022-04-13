Lara Spencer's post-show strut with GMA co-stars leave fans in hysterics The ABC stars are close on and off screen

Lara Spencer has quite the underrated sense of humor, as do many of her Good Morning America co-stars, and she displayed it to aplomb in her latest social media post.

The TV star shared a clip of herself along with co-hosts Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and Janai Norman as they stood for a selfie at the end of a hallway.

The group then started walking toward the camera, eventually turning into a strut, with Robin in particular bringing a lot of sass into her walk.

Eventually, as everyone told Michael to get into it, he leaned up against the wall for a devilish pose while Lara simply walked by him and mugged for the camera.

At the end, it was Robin who left everyone in splits as she spread her hands across the wall and adoringly looked at Michael as he walked by.

Robin stole the show with her facial expressions

"A little glimpse of post show antics when every hallway becomes a runway….," Lara captioned her post. "Thanks @msmerylin for catching the silliness. Love my#gma family so much."

Robin also shared the clip on her feed and hilariously wrote: "Strutting down the hallways of @goodmorningamerica this morn…just call us #MichaelsAngels. Wait until the end," to which Michael responded: "Y'all are trouble," with a flurry of laughter emojis.

Fans were instantly left in hysterics and felt even more love for the GMA hosts, as one wrote: "Stride of Pride!! I like that behind the scenes I like seeing you guys having fun!!!"

The GMA hosts can be quite the comics on set and off

Another said: "This is great to see! Team having a fun time for a few minutes after show…!" with a third adding: "I love you all [heart emoji] Robin's face at the end is priceless," and one more commenting: "Michael's like; 'I am the man, get some, if you can!'"

