Lara Spencer was filled with emotion on Friday when she posted a heartfelt message for someone very special.

The Good Morning America host celebrated her colleague, Robin Roberts, who marked 20 years on the ABC show.

MORE: Robin Roberts reveals 'issues' with partner Amber's cancer treatment - 'they will be resolved soon'

Alongside a photo of the GMA team, and a spectacular cake, Lara wrote a sweet tribute which read: "How lucky are we America, to have Robin Roberts help us start our days for 20 years (and counting) on Good Morning America (as Sam says, she started working at GMA when she was 6:)."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lara Spencer shares back-stage antics with her GMA co-hosts

Lara continued: "And how lucky that we in this photo get to 'work' with her. I put the word work in quotes because it sure doesn't feel like work (most days:).

"What fun we have together and how lucky we are to have Robin as our team captain. RR, thank you for your leadership, guidance, and incredible friendship. So many laughs, so much love. Congratulations on 20 years and here's to many more. Love, Lara."

MORE: Lara Spencer shares unexpected shower photo from her stylish home

MORE: Lara Spencer looks unbelievable in white swimsuit during celebratory beach trip

Fans flocked to express how much they adored her kind words and to wish Robin well too.

Lara shared a sweet message for her co-host Robin Roberts

"Love your friendship and banter on the air. You can tell you truly are great friends," wrote one, while another added: "Happy Anniversary Ms. Robin. You are an inspiration to so many people".

Lara was by far the first person to send love to Robin on her milestone anniversary as she was inundated with support from co-stars and friends.

GALLERY: GMA's Lara Spencer's house could be a show home – see photos

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer's fans admire unique feature in spectacular bathroom

The 61-year-old star took to Instagram after the ABC broadcast aired, sharing a sweet message of thanks to her loyal team who have stuck by her side over the years.

Lara honored Robin on her special day

Robin was surrounded by her all-female co-workers as they toasted her landmark milestone with glasses of champagne. An incredible cake featuring TV screen replicas and edible images of Robin took center stage, spelling out the number 20.

Robin wrote: "Immensely appreciative of my entire @goodmorningamerica family for this morning… especially my incredible RR team pictured here! They were instrumental in everything that happened to celebrate my 20-year anniversary."

Reflecting on her amazing milestone, Robin continued: "Truly humbled and grateful to all for making this a day I will forever remember and cherish. Blessings to all."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.