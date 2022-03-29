Oliver Hudson pays unexpected tribute to sister Kate Hudson that leaves fans delighted

Oliver Hudson is renowned for his sense of humor and had fans in stitches over the weekend with his latest social media post.

The actor isn't afraid to poke fun of himself, or his famous family, and shared a seemingly sweet tribute to his sister Kate Hudson on Instagram on Sunday.

The star shared a picture of his younger sibling promoting self care while clutching a pot of face cream.

VIDEO: Oliver Hudson shares shocking story about Kurt Russell

This was accompanied by a second photo of Oliver re-enacting the image, but instead of a face cream, he had a drink in his hand.

"Who else loves some Saturday self care? @katehudson," he wrote alongside the image.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You're one of my favorite people to follow," while another wrote: "I see why Kate says you're the family favorite." A third added: "Sibling love at its finest!"

Oliver Hudson shared a hilarious tribute to his sister Kate Hudson

Oliver splits his time between Colorado and LA with his wife Erinn Bartlett and their three children, Wilder, 14, Bodhi, ten, and eight-year-old Rio.

The star is notoriously fun and recently revealed that he had been convinced by his children to join TikTok.

Oliver and Kate have a close bond

"I'm pretty sure I'm on @tiktok now. My kids forced me and signed me up and I have no idea what I'm doing. My account is therealoliverhudson. I think I just did this wrong as well," he captioned his recent post.

Oliver is from a family of actors, with mom Goldie Hawn and her partner Kurt Russell being one of Hollywood's favorite couples.

The star's youngest brother Wyatt Russell is also an actor, as is his wife, Meredith Hagner.

Along with Oliver's children, Goldie is also grandmother to daughter Kate's three children, 17-year-old Ryder, ten-year-old Bingham and three-year-old Rani.

Oliver with wife Erinn and their children

The award-winning actress became a grandmother for the seventh time last December following the arrival of son Wyatt's first child, Buddy.

Goldie nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them." "Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

