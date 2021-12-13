Goldie Hawn steals the show in daughter Kate Hudson's heartwarming photo featuring grandchild Festive mood on

Kate Hudson is certainly getting the festive season off to a great start, and shared that she was spending it with family in a new photo.

The actress posted a picture of her happy home during the holidays, primarily featuring her mother Goldie Hawn mid-laughter.

Goldie cozied up to her granddaughter, Kate's daughter Rani, two, as she donned a Christmas-themed green dress and smiled bright for the camera.

"Holiday spirit off to a great start #happyholidays," Kate captioned the sweet snapshot, and fans couldn't stop talking about her mother.

"Yes!!! Was just watching Christmas Chronicles and now your mom is a forever part of my Christmas traditions. Strong women empower women," one wrote, with another saying: "Goldie as a Grandmother must be amazing!"

Several others couldn't stop gushing over the adorable picture, including Kate's famous friends, like Sharon Stone, who said: "I love u guys," and Leslie Mann, dropping a series of heart emojis while writing: "So cute!"

Goldie had the time of her life with Kate's daughter Rani

The family shares an extremely close bond, with Kate living only a few doors away from her mother in their family home, and they all frequently spend time together.

The Almost Famous star certainly isn't alone in feeling the fun festive spirit in the household, as she shared that her two other kids were also getting in the mood.

She shared a fun snapshot of her time at home with her two sons during the holidays, in which they just comically posed for the camera.

"Middle part bros," she captioned the picture of her sons Ryder and Bing, with fans instantly flooding the comments with heart emojis, including doting grandmother Goldie.

The actress showed how her two sons were gearing up for the holidays

One fan even wrote: "OMG bringing back those 90’s Christian Slater/ Ethan Hawke vibes," and many others going "aww."

