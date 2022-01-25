Goldie Hawn's partner Kurt Russell was 'pretty strict', Kate Hudson reveals The Hollywood star opened up about her upbringing on Monday's Today with Hoda & Jenna

Kate Hudson had an idyllic childhood and has an incredibly close relationship with her mom Goldie Hawn and stepfather Kurt Russell.

Discussing her family life on Monday's Today with Hoda & Jenna, the Hollywood star gave an incredible insight into Goldie and Kurt's contrasting approaches to parenting.

While the First Wives Club actress was pretty laid back, Kurt wasn't someone you wanted to get in trouble with.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances in the street with her son

"Kurt was pretty strict. I definitely got a lot more of the Kurt side," Kate revealed.

The Music actress added that she is a relatively strict parent herself, especially in contrast to her brother. "I'm definitely more strict than Oliver Hudson!" she joked.

Kate is a doting mom to three children, who are all at very different stages of their lives.

Kurt Russell was the stricter parent when Kate Hudson was growing up

She has a teenager, Ryder, who recently turned 18, along with a pre-teen, Bingham, ten, and a toddler, Rani, three.

While Kate has her hands full right now with three children, a busy career and a future wedding to plan for, she hasn't completely ruled out having more children in the future.

When asked if she would consider having another baby, she didn't dismiss the idea. "At one point I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m done,'" she revealed on the Today show in 2019.

Kurt Russell helped raise Goldie Hawn's children

"And then I met Danny and was like, 'Alright, I got to pump them out for him.'"

Although she didn't have a plan - and perhaps still doesn't - at the time she confessed: "He needs a boy. He needs his own boy."

She's also the first to admit she saw herself as a mom of many and said during an interview: "I always thought I'd have four to six kids.

"That was like, when I was really little, I thought that. When you come from a big family… you either don't want kids or you want a lot of kids. So I always thought I'd have [more kids]."

The Hollywood couple live in LA

The actress lives in Los Angeles with her children and fiancé Danny Fujikawa, in the house that she grew up in.

Kate lives nearby to Goldie and Kurt, and enjoys nothing more than hanging out with them. Revealing just what a fun mom Goldie is, the actress revealed on Today that she is "on speed-dial" for nights out, as nobody is quite as up for a party as she is.

