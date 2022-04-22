Strictly's Giovanni Pernice pokes fun at Rose Ayling-Ellis in funny clip

It seems Giovanni Pernice has been reunited with his Strictly Come Dancing dance champion, Rose Ayling-Ellis. Sharing an insight into their friendship, the professional dancer couldn't help but poke fun at the EastEnders actress in a new Instagram clip.

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis shares intimate glimpse inside Barcelona getaway

Giovanni, 31, filmed Rose, 27, whilst she was getting her makeup done by a makeup artist, and he teased: "Lots of makeup for you being done because you need it. A lot of makeup."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice pokes fun at Rose Ayling-Ellis in funny clip

Looking bewildered, Rose said: "I need it… you need a look of makeup." Giovanni then retorted: "You're horrible." To which, Rose replied: "No, you're horrible." But it was clear that the comments were in jest!

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils must-see hair transformation

READ: Giovanni Pernice's deep connection and protectiveness over Rose Ayling-Ellis explained

Their reunion comes months after the pair lifted the glitterball trophy. Rose then returned to filming EastEnders before hitting the road on the Strictly nationwide tour. Both Rose and Giovanni have since been announced as one of the six nominees for Virgin Media's Must-See Moment Award at the upcoming awards ceremony for their iconic dance.

In the series, they performed a moving Couple's Choice to Zara Larsson's song Symphony, which left the audience and viewers at home in tears. The duo paid respect and raised awareness for the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

Rose made Strictly history when she lifted the glitterball last year

When their work together came to an end, Rose paid an emotional tribute to her dance partner. "Six months ago, I didn't have a clue what I signed up for and to be honest I was terrified," she said. "Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life-changing experience it has been.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice's close bond captured beautifully in unseen photo

"@giovannipernice, I am so grateful that you were part of my Strictly journey. Thank you for telling my story and showing everyone who I am. Our friendship is so special and lasting for sure. Thank you to everyone who supported us, it has blown me away, you are the reason we got this far and made such an impact not just from dancing. Without you all, it would not have been possible."

She added: "Now I am home, in my safe space with some calmness after the whirlwind that was Strictly. I feel myself heading off to new adventures and I can't wait to see what happens next. But I will never forget everything that strictly has given me. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.