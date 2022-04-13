Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis shares intimate glimpse inside Barcelona getaway

Following months of busy schedules, Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis is now enjoying a well-deserved holiday in Barcelona, Spain.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the EastEnders actress shared a candid black and white picture of a plaza in the Spanish city before sharing a clip of the rooftop pool at her luxury abode.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis shares glimpse inside Spanish holiday

Alongside the snap, Rose played Ed Sheeran's song Barcelona. It is safe to say that Rose is very much enjoying some rest and relaxation. It is not known who has accompanied Rose on her vacation but it seems likely that she is with either her friends, family or boyfriend Samuel Arnold.

The trip comes months after she lifted the glitterball trophy with dance partner Giovanni Pernice. She then returned to filming EastEnders before hitting the road on the Strictly nationwide tour.

Both Rose and Giovanni have since been announced as one of the six nominees for Virgin Media's Must-See Moment Award at the upcoming awards ceremony for their iconic dance.

In the series, they performed a moving Couple's Choice to Zara Larsson's song Symphony, which left the audience and viewers at home in tears. The duo paid respect and raised awareness for the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

Rose shared this snap during her holiday

When their work together came to an end, Rose paid an emotional tribute to her dance partner. "Six months ago, I didn't have a clue what I signed up for and to be honest I was terrified," she said. "Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life-changing experience it has been.

"@giovannipernice, I am so grateful that you were part of my Strictly journey. Thank you for telling my story and showing everyone who I am. Our friendship is so special and lasting for sure. Thank you to everyone who supported us, it has blown me away, you are the reason we got this far and made such an impact not just from dancing. Without you all, it would not have been possible."

She added: "Now I am home, in my safe space with some calmness after the whirlwind that was Strictly. I feel myself heading off to new adventures and I can't wait to see what happens next. But I will never forget everything that strictly has given me. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

