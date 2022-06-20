Rose Ayling- Ellis reunites with Giovanni Pernice weeks after Love Island romance confirmed The pair were back together!

Strictly winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice reunited on Sunday as the EastEnders actress supported her former partner at his show Him and Me, which he stars in with Anton Du Beke.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram Stories with hilarious posts from the evening as she attempted to imitate professional photos of the dancer.

WATCH: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice get ready for the TV Baftas together

In one snap, Rose stared straight down the lens of the camera and looked very intense as she stood with her hands on her hips, copying Giovanni's strong stance.

In a second, Rose improvises and uses a telephone as a prop to copy a candid black-and-white shot of the Strictly star putting on his microphone.

The pair have the best friendship

She doesn't stop there, as the BBC star also managed to find a bowler hat and give a cheesy grin to the camera, this time imitating a smiley photo of Anton who also stars in the show.

Captioning the photo of the Strictly judge she penned: "You too @mrantondubeke."

Along with the hilarious snaps, the actress shared a video of Giovanni with a wavy filter, along with the song Get Down On It by band Kool and The Gang.

The pair won Strictly in 2021

Giovanni also shared a clip of the pair fighting over a pen backstage, which Rose ends up snapping. Captioning the clip he wrote: "There she is!!! @rosea."

Last week, Rose sent the sweetest public message to Giovanni just hours after his secret dates with Love Island's first deaf contestant, Tasha Ghouri, were revealed by Mail Online.

Sharing a video of Rose giving Giovanni a quick, and funny, lesson on sign language, Rose told Giovanni: "Love this video. Have a wonderful opening night and I hope it goes well @giovannipernice."

Rose has the best sense of humour

It's clear the stars still have a close friendship since winning the show together.

Last month, the duo bagged the BAFTA for Virgin Media's Must-See Moment for their inspirational performance of Symphony by Clean Bandit which they performed on the show in November last year.

