Rebel Wilson shares rare look at ultra healthy lunch during date with lookalike sister How yummy does their lunch look?!

Rebel Wilson shared a look at a special lunch with her sister Annachi Wilson during a visit to Balmain, Sydney on Sunday. The actress shared a selfie of herself with her lookalike sibling, and they both looked happy and healthy as they smiled for the snap, which Rebel captioned: "Fun Balmain living," accompanied by a sticky out tongue emoji.

MORE: Rebel Wilson denies 'misleading' weight loss claims: 'This was never my diet'

She then filmed a short video panning across their amazing lunch, which consisted of fish, salad, fries and plenty of greens alongside a pair of delicious-looking cocktails!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for Rebel Wilson's new teen comedy Senior Year is here

The pair have been enjoying each other’s company while in Australia together, as Rebel also shared photos of the pair of them attending a musical opening night.

Sharing a series of photos from the night, Rebel posted: "I am so proud of everyone involved with THE DEB - playing now in Sydney at The Rebel Theatre - it’s a new Australian musical that is so cute and hilarious- so if you’re in Sydney grab your tickets now from www.atyp.com.au as these will go faster than hot chips!

How alike are the two sisters?

"Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of THE DEB … you’re crushing it! @hannahmayreilly @washingtongram and the @atyp_theatre team led by Fraser have created something so special here." Annachi added: "Making my entrance into society at opening night of The Deb at the brand new Rebel Theatre @atyp_theatre. Everyone needs to go see this super cute musical."

SEE: Rebel Wilson's fans react as she rocks workout outfit for special event

SEE: Rebel Wilson's $3m Hollywood home with epic views - photos

The outing was a special one for Rebel as the Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) named the brand-new purpose-built theatre after the actress following her one million dollars donation to ATYP to help them set up the new home.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.