Rebel Wilson's fans react as she rocks waist-cinching workout outfit for special event

We're impressed!

Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson looked stunning at the weekend as she took to the ski slopes for a very special reason.

The star, who has embraced a new passion for exercise in the last couple of years, was taking part in the Operation Smile event in Utah, supporting the charity that funds operations for children born with a cleft palate.

Rebel announced her involvement as she uploaded a photo to Instagram that showed the star posing as she leaned on a snowboard.

She looked stunning in pink figure-hugging pants, which she wore under a flared white, pink and yellow ski jacket.

Rebel Wilson addresses weight loss in candid BAFTA monologue

Rebel accessorized with a matching pink hat and looked every bit the outdoor exercise enthusiast.

The 42-year-old captioned the image with a heartfelt statement, writing: "So honored to be a part of the amazing Operation Smile family and participate in this event in Utah that helps provide cleft surgeries for children around the world.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The star looked so glam in the new photo

"Huge thanks to partners @stregisdv @deervalleyresort @seescandies @barefootdreams @alpha.pals @theta_labs #operationsmile #parkcity #SeesCandiesXSmile."

Rebel's fans were quick to share their love for her look, with one commenting: "Cutest outfit I ever did see." Others added: "Fashion-on point per the usual," "The outfit [clapping emoji]," and: "Such an awesome cause! That’s what it’s all about! Giving back! And of course, you look great too."

Another fan agreed, confirming: "Great cause! Adorable ski apparel! Looking wonderful!"

Rebel's post-Oscars party look was incredible

Whether dressed casually or pulling out all the stops, Rebel always looks stylish. Last weekend, she rocked a head-to-toe silver gown at the 2022 Oscars Vanity Fair after-party at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

The Isn't It Romantic star was photographed wearing an incredible floor-length fringed dress with embellished off-the-shoulder straps.

To add to the Hollywood glamor, Rebel wore her blonde hair in flowing curls and highlighted her natural beauty with a pink lip and a dash of mascara.

