Rebel Wilson reunites with Benedict Cumberbatch after risque BAFTA joke The Bridesmaids actress was the host of the 2022 BAFTAs

BAFTA host Rebel Wilson left no stone unturned during her hilarious speech at the BAFTAs last week - and not even Benedict Cumberbatch was spared.

MORE: Rebel Wilson pokes fun at Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

In her speech, she poked fun at her affections for the British actor, during which a Benedict-shaped cake was brought out on stage.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson addresses weight loss in candid BAFTA monologue

As it was wheeled out, Rebel said: " Oh sorry hang on… that's just my personal cake, guys this is a cake of Benedict Cumberbatch because I like, really love him, that was supposed to be for me for later, for reasons we won't go into.

READ: Rebel Wilson pokes fun at Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

MORE: Rebel Wilson addresses weight loss in candid BAFTA opening monologue

"Benedict, I made it because I know you're a vegan… ok but seriously guys if anybody is hungry and they want a piece of cake, they can come up and… does anyone want a cheekbone, or a piece of nose, no one?

Rebel and Benedict looking close on Instagram

"They'll be having it soon because they'll be hungry and stuff, taste the BAFTAs they said, it'll be a piece of cake!"

Although the British actor appeared in good spirits, although slightly red-faced at the shout-out, the awkwardness appeared to subside as the pair shared two stunning snaps together on Wednesday.

Rebel looked stunning on the red carpet at the BAFTAs

Taking to her Instagram Rebel captioned the photos: "The most excellent: Cumberbatch (who plays a 1920’s cowboy…in my dreams last night jk) in THE POWER OF THE DOG and @troykotsur who melts your heart in CODA! Well done fellas!"

Fans were quick to comment on the reunion and couldn't help sharing how good the pair look together. One follower wrote: "What a POWER couple, look at those grins xx." Another wrote: "U guys would make a handsome couple."

One fan wrote: "Beautiful inside and out," while another fan said, "Red is so great on you" with a red love heart emoji. Another fan wrote: "Holy moly" and another replied to the post saying: "Amazing."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.