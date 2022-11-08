Rebel Wilson's $3m Hollywood home is a haven to raise new baby Royce The actress is now a mum!

Rebel Wilson delighted fans when she announced the arrival of her daughter Royce, who she welcomed via surrogate, and just wait until you see her jaw-dropping $3million home where she'll be raising her little one.

Situated high on the Hollywood hills, Rebel's home has the most iconic views, and the interiors are just as spectacular with an open plan living space and immaculate kitchen.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson films mini home tour - and wow

It hasn't been confirmed if the Pitch Perfect actress lives with her partner Ramona Agruma, and if they will be raising the baby together, but take a tour of her epic home…

Rebel Wilson's foyer

The entrance of any property is the first impression guests will have, and Rebel's abode does not disappoint. The residence stretches over 4,400 square feet, and its size is clear from the actress' vast foyer. It features double-height ceilings and chic wooden bannisters.

Rebel Wilson's kitchen

For lots of people, the kitchen is the heart of the home – and Rebel's certainly is very homey. It has a giant marble-clad kitchen island, a huge oven, pristine window shutters and chic white cupboards.

Rebel Wilson's living room

While one luxury lounge might be nice, how about two? Rebel's open-plan property has two living spaces, and each one is just as stylish as the other. While showing off an outfit one day, Rebel allowed fans to admire her very cosy set-up, complete with a modern fireplace, grey couch and patterned rug. The other comfy lounge was seen when Rebel filmed her birthday celebrations at her home.

The star revealed just how huge her open-plan living space is with a selfie at home. The vast room has wooden floors, and the lounge has a large cream rug. In the background, Rebel has Pitch Perfect posters up hanging above a statement sideboard.

Rebel Wilson's bathroom

Boasting four bathrooms, Rebel showed off one of them on her Instagram feed when she snapped a mirror selfie. The room itself is painted in a very pale green and it features a lot of white décor. There is a simple pendant light hanging from the ceiling, and Rebel's uniquely shaped sink has eye-catching taps, too.

Rebel Wilson's garden

A major highlight of the star's fabulous home must be the backyard. Not only are there amazing views across all of Hollywood, but the dream pool looks ideal for a mid-summer afternoon. The actress has posed up a storm while enjoying a dip, showing off a bright bikini and the dreamy surroundings. So jealous!

In one image, Rebel revealed the exterior of her gorgeous property with its striking Georgian-style windows which really stand out against the twee clapboard walls.

Rebel managed to pop back home for one day in between her busy work schedule around the world and she snapped this shot outside her property, enjoying the breathtaking views across the Hollywood Hills. Is there space for us on one of those loungers?

