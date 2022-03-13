Rebel Wilson addresses weight loss in candid BAFTA opening monologue The comedian is hosting the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall

Rebel Wilson addressed her weight loss in her BAFTA opening monologue and, in true Rebel style, it was full of humour!

The actress and comedian, who is hosting this year's awards at the Royal Albert Hall, took the opportunity to mention her "transformation" and the not-so-serious reasons behind it.

"Now I might look a bit different from the last time you guys saw me here," she began telling the audience, adding: "I've done quote the transformation, I hope JK Rowling still approves."

Rebel continued: "Everybody's asking me like, 'Why did you lose weight?' Well, clearly, it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson, because you know what they say, once you got bat, you don't go back."

Rebel Wilson joked about her weight loss in her opening monologue at the BAFTAs

The Bridesmaids actress couldn't resist throwing in one more joke before changing the subject. "No, guys, seriously I did not lose weight just for a guy, as if! I did it to get more acting roles… Boy, I'm now so excited I can play the non-funny love-interest in an Adam Sandler movie."

The Pitch Perfect star is hosting the awards for the first time in her career and was clearly thrilled by the gig. "How good is it that award shows are back in person?", she asked the audience to a rapturous applause.

Rebel Wilson looked incredible on the red carpet ahead of the event

Actors such as Lady Gaga, Will Smith and Ariana DeBose are up for some of the most coveted gongs at Sunday evening's event, but it's also set to be a big night for home-grown talent too.

Many brilliant films from the past 12 months that are going head to head including Sir Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog and cinema blockbuster Dune.

You can keep up to date with the winners live, here. The event will be broadcast on BBC One from 7pm.

