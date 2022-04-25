Jools Oliver twins with son River in heart-warming candid photos The mother-of-five had an exciting update

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools Oliver enjoys sharing family updates with her followers and Sunday was no exception when she posted a gorgeous snap alongside her five-year-old son River for a very exciting reason.

The mother-of-five took to her Instagram Stories as she twinned in matching T-shirts with her son as part of her new summer range for clothing range Little Bird.

The mother-and-son-duo looked closer than ever as they sat on a large windowsill for a big cuddle.

Both were wearing white T-shirts with red piping on the sleeves and collar. The tops read "Happy" twice, in a vibrant multicoloured font.

The sweet photo was shared with Jools' 560,000 Instagram followers

Captioning the photo, the mother-of-three wrote: "Happy Ts."

Jools penned: "I also wanted to do some adult sizes too," on another snapshot of the pair.

In a third photo, she and River are having fun jumping on a bed and little River has the widest, happiest grin on his face. Jools wrote: "Setting a good example @littlebirdbyjoolsoliver," on the image.

River has the most wonderful smile

The gorgeous tops are just one of many wonderful garments from the new range, which offers a variety of matching brightly coloured clothes and shoes.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram last week with another update from River, sharing a photo showing him riding his scooter and wearing a rocket-themed helmet, along with a pair of fabulous stripey trousers from Little Bird.

Captioning the photo, Jools simply wrote: "I LOVE YOU."

The family-of-five live together in Essex

Fans couldn't wait to comment on the brilliant picture of River, who looked happier than ever.

One follower penned: "Isn't he just sunshine on a scooter! Gorgeous picture."

A second wrote: "Bless his heart - such beautiful smiles always."

Another replied: "His outfit is lovely - bright and colourful, but it’s his huge smile that lights up this picture. What a great shot."

A fourth replied: "Love the clothing and accessories choice, you go River Rocket."

Another commented: "I just love his adorable little face!!"

