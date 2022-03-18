Jamie Oliver inundated with messages after sharing extremely emotional video of daughter Poppy

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are celebrating 20 years since they first became parents as they mark their daughter Poppy's milestone birthday on Friday.

Exclusive: Jools Oliver reveals touching bond she shares with daughters after confirming exciting news

Taking to his Instagram page, the celebrity chef shared an extremely emotional video from two decades ago - which included sweet family clips and some news archives from the day Poppy was born.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver shares extremely candid throwback video with his family

"HAPPY-BIRTHDAY POPPY !!" the doting father caption the post. "20 years old today… where has the time gone? Born into a slightly unusual world of paparazzi and the Naked Chef…

"But I'm so proud of you and the wonderful woman you have become… your kind and unassuming and I love you to the world and back!! have a wonderful birthday my sweet baby girl…. enjoy yourself surrounded by everyone that loves you HAPPY BIRTHDAY XXXXXXXXXXX." [sic]

His wife Jools also shared the video on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Well I had to share this, our baby girl is no longer a teen. Welcome to this new exciting decade. Love you so much [heart emoji]."

Jamie with his eldest child Poppy

She later shared a series of throwback images, writing: "Now you are 20. Happy Birthday to our little firstborn. It was hard to find a picture of you not wrapped around one of your siblings. A start to a new exciting decade Pops may it just be utterly fantastic. You deserve the world and more. Thank you for giving dad and I 20 years of you, what a privilege, love you little legend number 1 xxx."

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to comment on the candid post, with Fearne Cotton writing: "This is so special." Jamie's mother remarked: "OMG - I loved that so much."

A third post read: "HB to Poppy, hope she has a fabulous day! Lovely seeing those memories, but how daunting for you and Jools to face as new parents! Congrats to you all." A fourth person said: "Omg this is so lovely!!! I loved watching this at the time which makes me feel old!! happy birthday beautiful xx."

Jamie and Jools, who have been married since 2000, are also doting parents to Daisy, 18, Petal, 12, Buddy, 11 and five-year-old River.

