Jenna Bush Hager reveals exciting delivery as she prepares for special family celebration The Today star is incredibly talented

Jenna Bush Hager has an exciting month ahead, and it's all to do with something she's been working on with her twin sister, Barbara Bush.

The Today star and Barbara are preparing for the release of their children's book, The Superpower Sisterhood, and over the weekend Jenna received an exciting delivery in the post.

The mom-of-three took to Instagram to share footage of herself unboxing the finished copies of the book from her stylish living room in New York.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager receives an exciting delivery in the post

"Look what just arrived... finished copies! Preorder our new picture book, The Superpower Sisterhood! Available April 19th - link in bio," she wrote.

Fans were quick to congratulate the star, with one writing: "Congratulations, can't wait to read this!" while another wrote: "We can't wait to get our hands on a copy!" A third added: "Massive congratulations!"

Jenna and Barbara are no strangers to writing books together and their novel Sisters First was a New York Times Number One Bestseller.

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush have written a new children's book together

As well as writing, Jenna is also very passionate about reading, and has her popular book club, Read with Jenna, which recently celebrated its third anniversary.

On Today with Hoda & Jenna, the author's co-stars celebrated the milestone live on air, with Hoda Kotb telling viewers at the time: "We've got some celebrating to do on this program today on this second day of March. Because the second day of March marks the third year of Read with Jenna."

"I'm like a wild, wild toddler, it's so much fun!" Jenna responded.

Jenna and Barbara's book, The Superpower Sisterhood, is out on 19 April

As Hoda hailed her on the achievement, she said: "Can you just reflect for a second?" "It feels so long. I came from a long line of women, and men, who love to read. And I've reflected on them. And we're just continuing on that."

As well as having many fans already pre-ordering their book, Jenna's children are no doubt looking forward to reading The Superpower Sisterhood too.

The star shares daughters Poppy and Mila, and son Hal, with husband Henry Hager.

Barbara, meanwhile, is a doting mom to baby daughter Cora, who she shares with husband Craig Coyne.

