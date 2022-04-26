Jada Pinkett Smith announces highly anticipated Red Table Talk with famous family The episode is sure to be tense

Following the shocking moment at the Oscars where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after he made an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair, the Red Table Talk host is finally bringing her family back to the table.

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith pays sweet tribute to family in proud new post

Red Table Talk is known for lending space to intense and deep conversations about trauma, feelings, and contentious topics.

Its latest season, which premiered just this week, has already proven to be as emotional as it is dramatic, and as she brings on her daughter, Willow Smith, onto the show, fans can't help but wonder how long they'll have to wait to hear the famous family discuss the intense awards show moment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jada plans to discuss family's healing plan post-Oscars

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith makes stunning red carpet return post-Oscars

The second episode sees Ireland Basinger Baldwin, daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, discuss with Willow how they struggle with anxiety and open up about their upbringing in the shadow of two famous parents, particularly dads with recent highly discussed incidents.

The model's relationship with her father has been up and down. Alec and Kim divorced in 2000, and in 2007, a leaked phone call went viral of the actor angrily calling his then 11-year-old daughter a "thoughtless little pig."

The trailer for the episode features her admitting that: "I don't think I ever would've been scouted as a model if it weren't for who my parents are," and reveals how she'll discuss her relationship with her parents and the effects of their divorce.

A glimpse of the emotional episode

Since the Oscars, the Smith family has for the most part retreated from Hollywood and social media. Shortly after the on-stage attack, the actress shared on her Instagram that she was stepping away to focus on a "season of healing."

MORE: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's 24-year marriage – inside their open relationship

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

She made her return to Instagram a little over a week later, to honor the historic moment that was Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation into the Supreme Court of the United States.

The Smith family celebrated Will's win for King Richard at an Oscars after party

Her husband however, has yet to come back from his hiatus since issuing an apology to all involved last month. He was seen publicly for the first time since the incident in Mumbai, India.

Shortly after the awards, The Academy announced that the actor would be banned from the Oscars for a decade.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.