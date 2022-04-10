Jada Pinkett Smith makes stunning red carpet return post-Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith made heads turn with her latest red carpet appearance, her first since the 94th Academy Awards in March.

The actress dazzled quite like an Oscar herself as she wore an absolutely breathtaking gold gown with fringed detailing all across it.

Jada Pinkett Smith looks totally unrecognisable in transformation video

The strapless floor-length ensemble gave her a beautiful shape as it flowed with her, which she paired with matching gold accessories and a red lip.

She wore the grand outfit to support her friend Debbie Allen for the opening of her Dance Academy, sharing a snapshot of herself on her Instagram while at it.

"@therealdebbieallen said wrap it all in gold and come let the kids fill your soul. Congrats Debbie on the opening of your Debbie Allen Dance Academy @officialdadance!

"You are the legacy that so many other legacies will stand upon. Thank you for ALL that you do," she captioned her post.

Jada stunned in a solid gold gown on the red carpet

The academy is a part of the latest project of Bridgerton creator and television mogul Shonda Rhimes and her Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles.

While comments on Jada's post were limited, a few did take the opportunity to compliment her outfit, with one fan writing: "Stunning! A Goddess," and another simply dropping a series of heart and flame emojis. Debbie herself commented: "You came to SLAY, Honey! LOVE YOU & THANK YOU!"

The appearance marked Jada's first since the infamous Oscars ceremony where her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about her appearance.

The Matrix star hasn't expressly spoken out about the incident, with her breaking her silence the day after with an Instagram post saying: "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

The appearance marked her first since the Oscars

Since then, the ramifications have extended to her husband, who resigned from the Academy soon after and recently was banned from attending any Academy-related events, including the Oscars, for the next ten years.

