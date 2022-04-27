Phillip Schofield is one of the country's best loved TV presenters with millions of followers on his social media channels.

But the This Morning star has now made a big decision – leaving many of his fans feeling disappointed.

WATCH: Inside Phillip Schofield's intimate birthday dinner with celebrity friends

Speaking on Tuesday episode of the ITV show, Phillip confirmed that he has decided to shut down his Twitter account, going so far as to call the channel a "cess pit" with "vile and disgusting" trolls.

Phillip, who joined Twitter back in 2009, revealed that he has already deleted the app from his phone, telling co-host Holly Willoughby he wants "no part of it".

The 60-year-old's comments came as the presenters, including Vanessa Feltz, discussed Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter for £34 billion.

Phillip's Twitter account is still active - although he no longer uses the platform

"There's the side of the argument where, if you're gonna say something, make sure you can back it up with your own name.

"If that isn't the case, then it could become even more of a cesspit than it already is. I've deleted it off my phone. And I'll quite openly say that...," Phillip shared.

"Because there is a section that is wonderful and magnificent and funny and informative.... And there is a section that is vile and disgusting and I want no part of it in my life."

The This Morning team were discussing Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter

In response, Vanessa admitted: "Well I've never been anywhere near it. I've never even looked at it, and the reason why is that I just don't think I have a strong enough constitution. I would detest it, quite frankly. I'd be scared and I'd be horrified... I don't wanna get embroiled in it at all."

Phillip's Twitter account is still currently active – although his last post on the platform was shared on 2 December.

In contrast, the star is fan more active on Instagram, having shared his most recent update just five days ago. Noticeably, however, he has chosen to limit comments on his posts.

