Rebel Wilson confirms she is single following split from boyfriend Jacob Busch The famous actress took to Instagram

Rebel Wilson has split from her boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The Pitch Perfect star confirmed the news on Instagram on Tuesday, referring to herself as "single".

Posing outside a trailer, the A-lister could be seen looking gorgeous in a denim dress, captioning the snap: "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"

The pair made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in September, and were seen as recently as last month together on social media.

Rebel confirmed the news on Instagram

In December, Rebel, 40, and her brewery heir ex looked more loved up than ever as they posed for romantic photos.

Shortly after Christmas, the actress delighted fans when she posted a cute photo that saw the couple sharing a passionate kiss against a beautiful backdrop in Aspen, Colorado.

Rebel shared photos of her ex on Instagram

Alongside the sweet picture, Rebel added two emojis of red and pink hearts and a jockey on a horse, to which Jacob replied with a string of love hearts.

Since going public with their relationship in September, the Cats star gave followers frequent glimpses into their romance, posting a handful of pictures of the pair together.

The pair looked loved up over the holidays

Rebel and Jacob first met through mutual friends in 2019 but only went Instagram official in 2020.

When she was away filming in November, Rebel even revealed that Jacob had sent her a pretty bouquet of flowers.

Not only is Jacob the founder of an ice cream brand named Napps, but he is also an heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and is worth an estimated $140million.

Whatever her relationship status, Rebel had an incredible 2020 after making her health her priority and losing more than 40lbs.

Opening up about her health drive in a virtual interview on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time.

"My diet was mainly all carbs, which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

