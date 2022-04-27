Lionel Richie makes surprise revelation about daughter Sofia's engagement

Lionel Richie shared his thoughts on his daughter Sofia Richie's engagement to music executive Elliot Grainge, and he couldn't be more ecstatic.

Speaking to American Idol red carpet, the musician initially joked: "It was a slippery slope there for a moment, as with all families."

He then added: "I love Elliot, I've known him since he was 12, so it was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid, I know who he is.

"They're so happy. As a papa, as a dad, that's my little girl. She's in good hands."

Lionel then shared what it was like when Elliot first came to him to seek his blessing to propose, revealing: "He was a nervous wreck, poor guy.

"I thought he was going to pass out. But somehow he survived it! I was going to rib him a little bit but I was scared he'd faint. It was wonderful. They're deeply in love, all I can really say is that's what you want as a dad."

Lionel is father to Sofia, Nicole, and Miles

He further shared his thoughts on what made Elliot different, considering he had ties to the music business and had grown up seeing Lionel work and was a friend of the family for years.

After spending more than a year together, the 23-year-old and her boyfriend announced their engagement on social media last week.

"Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” the model captioned a series of pictures she shared with fans on Wednesday, revealing Elliot had dropped to one knee at the Four Seasons Hualalai.

Friends and family were quick to share the love, with Sofia's sister Nicole sharing a picture on her Stories of the two together and joking: "Can’t wait to find ways to make this about me."

Sofia announced her engagement to boyfriend Elliot on 20 April

The model was first linked with the London-bred executive, the son of Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, in January 2021.

