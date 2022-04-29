Coleen Nolan's sister Linda could be mistaken for Dolly Parton The pop icon looked spectacular!

Coleen Nolan's sister Linda Nolan, took to social media with a wonderful photo on Friday and her resemblance to Dolly Parton is uncanny!

The former singer took to Twitter to draw her followers' attention to a glamorous snap of her waxwork at Madame Tussauds.

Captioning the image, the 63-year-old wrote: "As you can see, my @MadameTussauds waxwork took some inspiration from @DollyParton! #FlashbackFriday."

Despite donning vibrant red hair, the star's lifelike figure, who is dressing in a figure-hugging glittery dress, looks incredibly similar to the country singing legend.

Linda shared the update with her 131,000 Twitter followers

Fans loved the update from the Nolan sister and left messages on the image.

One fan wrote: "Blimey you’ve worn well Linda!" Others commented with lots of laughing emojis.

On Monday, Linda appeared BBC Radio West Midlands alongside her sister Anne to discuss their book, Stronger Together, which was released in paperback last week.

Linda and Anne recently appeared on GMB

The sister-duo both received cancer diagnoses at the same time during the pandemic and in the book, they share how their journey with the illness brought them closer together.

Talking to Paul Franks about the novel, Linda said: "We wanted it [the book] to be true and honest and helpful, so somebody sitting at home on their own could go 'well I felt that but didn't ask anybody.'

"When I got cancer in 2005, the first person I phone was Anne and I said 'does chemo hurt and what happens with radio therapy' and so the book might be able to help people with those kinds of questions that they don't normally ask.



Linda celebrated the release of new book on Instagram

"It's not medical advice obviously because we're not medically qualified to do that."

Linda explained the book offers little tips and tricks for those in the same situation, such as getting your eyebrows tattooed on.

She added: "...because you look like an alien with no eyebrows and once you start chemo you can't have anything like that in case of infection - little things like that!"

She continued: "We try to see the funny side of it as well - our family humour gets us through a lot."

Sister Anne has been free from cancer since her last mammogram in 2020, whilst Linda has secondary breast cancer, which is incurable but treatable and attends weekly chemotherapy sessions.

The pair recently appeared on Good Morning Britain together and on the show, Linda said her diagnosis has given her "a little sense of freedom" as she now feels she can prioritise the things that she really wants to do.

She added: "It puts a new perspective on life for me because I don't know how long I've got left and I just want to make memories and have a great time."

