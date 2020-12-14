Linda Nolan has expressed her heartache over the news that her cancer had spread to her liver, and admitted she is terrified of dying.

The 61-year-old, who has untreatable secondary breast cancer, was reduced to tears after learning the setback in her fight against cancer, which has been going on for 14 years.

READ: Linda Nolan reveals her 'heart aches' in moving post about sister Bernie

Loading the player...

WATCH: Linda Nolan emotionally rings the chemo bell in hospital

"[The consultant] turned to me and said the CT scan had shown something on my liver again. I asked if it was cancer and he said yes," she told The Mirror. "It's scary, I'm not going to lie. I try to be upbeat and positive but I had a really bad day when I got back."

READ: Coleen Nolan 'considering double mastectomy' after sisters' cancer diagnosis

MORE: Linda and Anne Nolan were diagnosed with cancer within hours of each other

"I told my sisters I was fine but when I got inside my house, I cried," she added. "I needed to have that cry because I'm scared to death of dying."

Linda's cancer battle began in 2006 when she learned she had breast cancer. She was then diagnosed with cellulitis and lymphedema in her arm in 2007 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017. In March, the singer was told that her liver was now affected by cancer and underwent chemotherapy until September.

Linda pictured with sister Coleen Nolan

"I don't want to know if I've got 18 months, two years or whatever," Linda said of her decision not to get a prognosis. "All I want for Christmas is to be around for a few more Christmases."

In September, Linda opened up about her illness to HELLO!, alongside her sister Anne, who is suffering from grade 3 cancer in her left breast.

The brave sisters revealed it was "twice as hard" going through chemotherapy during the coronavirus lockdown but hoped their admission would encourage others going through the same thing that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

"I found the treatment quite painful and scary," Anne said. "The situation was twice as hard for me because of lockdown. But Linda was amazing and having her by my side at the hospital helped me so much. Although my sessions were much longer than hers, she'd sit and talk to me when hers had finished."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.