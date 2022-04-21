Linda Nolan shares new update amid cancer treatment

Linda Nolan has opened up about her ongoing cancer treatment during an appearance on Good Morning Britain with her sister, Anne, on Thursday.

The 63-year-old, who has untreatable secondary breast cancer, revealed that she is having chemotherapy treatment which leaves her with neuropathic pain in her feet and fingers.

"My cancer isn't curable, it's treatable," she explained. "So, I'm having a kind of palliative treatment. I'm having chemo once a week."

After Anne revealed that Linda had undergone chemotherapy just a day earlier, host Richard Bacon asked her how she felt, to which she replied: "Fine, because it's once a week it's not as harsh as, like Anne had it every three weeks and they batter you with it and it's really aggressive. But for me, because it's palliative, it's not as full-on so I feel OK.

"My legs are a bit wobbly and I have neuropathic pain in my feet and my fingers which is like really bad pins and needles all the time," she added.

Linda and Anne appeared on GMB on Thursday

Linda's battle with cancer began in 2006 when she learned she had breast cancer. She was then diagnosed with cellulitis and lymphedema in her arm in 2007 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017. In March 2020, Linda was told that her cancer had affected her liver and so underwent chemotherapy until September that year.

The singer went on to reveal that having untreatable cancer has, in a way, given her "a little sense of freedom" as she now feels she can prioritise the things that she really wants to do. "It puts a new perspective on life for me because I don't know how long I've got left and I just want to make memories and have a great time," she said.

Linda formed a pop ground with her sisters called The Nolans

Anne, who has been cancer-free since her last mammogram at the end of 2020, revealed that it was "strange" being clear from the disease while her sister is still suffering.

She said: "It is really strange because sometimes, I mean I don't feel guilt because it's not my fault that Linda's cancer hasn't gone and mine has, but I feel empathy towards her because I know what she's going through, I've been there and had chemo and lost my hair so I can relate to how she's feeling."

