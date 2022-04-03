Coleen Nolan reunites with sisters amid health battle

It has not been an easy time for the Nolan sisters but on Saturday night they were out in full force to celebrate Denise who turns 70 on Wednesday.

MORE: Coleen Nolan makes fresh comment on split from Shane Richie after finding love again

Taking to her Instagram, Coleen posted an epic photo of the former girl band who all looked incredible.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan films inside bedroom at family home

Captioning the post the former Loose Women star wrote: "Had THE best night with these lot celebrating @littlemissnolan 70th birthday! #sisters #family."

READ: Coleen Nolan supported by Saira Khan in heartfelt statement

RELATED: Loose Women's Coleen Nolan shares new photo from date night - her son reacts

Fans were so excited to comment on the update and flooded the post with lovely messages. One wrote: "Sisters together you all look fabulous @coleen_nolan glad you had a great night." Another penned: "That’s what life’s all about, celebrating good times and making memories."

The Nolan sisters looked wonderful

A third replied: "Happy birthday… have the most wonderful time lovely ladies xx." Another commented: "You all look great. Happy bday."

Fans also took to Twitter to send their Birthday wishes. One fan said: "How amazing do all you ladies look happy birthday Denise." A second commented: "Happy birthday Denise, hope you had a rocking night xx."

Coleen looked incredible in the photo and wore a glittery nude-pink top with a matching jacket. She teamed the look with some black jeans and matching nude-pink heels.

The family lost sister Bernie to cancer in 2013

Birthday girl Denise also stole the show, she wore a white silk jacket and statement hoop earrings. She was standing Maureen and looked fabulous in an electric blue outfit, which she wore with a white and silver jacket and white pointed heels.

It is nice to see the sisters out celebrating as last year they announced that Anne and Linda were both battling cancer at the same time.

Anne is currently in remission from breast cancer, Linda on the other hand, has been told her illness is incurable after the cancer has spread to her liver.

Despite the difficulties, both sisters looked incredible on Saturday evening and fans were delighted to hear from the group.

Anne looked lovely in a vibrant purple top next to Linda who looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.