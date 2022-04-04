Coleen Nolan stuns in glittery ensemble - and fans cannot get enough The sisters all looked fantastic!

Coleen Nolan looked incredible as she stepped out in a stunning glittery pink ensemble, to celebrate her sister Denise's birthday, who turns 70 on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram, the former Loose Women star shared a snap of the sisters out together, as they headed off for their fun night.

WATCH: Coleen opened up about her sister on The Real Full Monty

Captioning the post, the 57-year-old wrote: "Had THE best night with these lot celebrating @littlemissnolan 70th birthday! #sisters #family."

In the snap, Coleen is wearing a glittery pink top with a matching jacket. She teamed the outfit with a pair of classic black jeans and nude pink heels.

Photographs by: Aaron Parfitt/ Backgrid

Fans of the former girl band were excited to weigh in on the occasion and couldn't help but comment on how fabulous Coleen looked.

One fan said: "You look fabulous @coleen_nolan xx." Another wrote: "Beautiful photo @coleen_nolan."

Other followers were quick to wish sister Denise a happy birthday. One fan penned: "Looks like you had a great evening. Happy birthday Denise. I had my 70th last April 25th."

The Nolan sisters had a riot celebrating Denise at the weekend

A second replied: "Happy Birthday Denise!! X Yes you all look absolutely amazing! Very glamourous! X" Another commented: "Hope you all enjoyed yourselves, it looks lovely.x"

The ladies had a fantastic evening, and Linda took to Twitter to show a hilarious video of what they got up to.

The 63-year-old took captioned a video of Coleen singing Thank You for the Music by Abba and wrote: "@NolanColeen really did 'snatch wigs' last night."

Coleen and her sisters were out in full force on Saturday

The funny clip showed Linda popping her head into the camera frame at the end of the song, she then took Coleen's hand and used it to pull off her own wig - hilarious!

Fans were so happy to see Linda, who received a cancer diagnosis last year, in high spirits and commented on the star's bravery.

One caring fan wrote: "Omg, I never thought that Linda was wearing a wig, I commented on another photo about her hair, said that she suits it, what a brave lady xx."

A second penned: "What a great lady you are Linda. Loved Coleen's laugh! There's so much love in your family it's great to see. Please stay safe."

A third wrote: "Brave and stunning, my inspiration xx," and we couldn't agree more!

