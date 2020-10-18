Linda Nolan reveals her 'heart aches' in moving post about sister Bernie Bernie would have turned 60 years old on Saturday

Linda Nolan has paid a moving tribute to her sister Bernie on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Taking to Twitter, the 61-year-old shared a lovely picture of herself and Bernie and wrote alongside it: "Happy 60th Birthday Bernie... What a party it would have been, my little sister joining the 60s club! Not a day goes by when I don't think of you and miss you.

"My heart aches just to hug you one more time and to hear your voice. Until we meet again, I love you so much," she added.

WATCH: Linda Nolan emotionally rings chemo bell amid brave cancer

Loose Women's Coleen also paid tribute to her eldest sister, sharing a picture of her alongside a broken heart emoji.

Bernie passed away in 2013. The much-loved entertainer lost her battle with breast cancer, aged 52. A statement from the Nolans' spokesman said at the time: "Bernie passed away peacefully this morning with all of her family around her. The entire family are devastated to have lost beloved Bernie, a wonderful wife, adoring mother and loving sister, she is irreplaceable. They kindly ask people to respect their privacy at this difficult time."

Linda shared a lovely photo of herself and Bernie

Linda's moving post comes amid her own battle with breast cancer. The star, who has incurable but treatable secondary breast cancer that has spread to her liver, recently opened up about her illness to HELLO!, alongside her sister Anne, who is suffering from grade 3 cancer in her left breast.

The brave sisters revealed it was "twice as hard" going through chemotherapy during the coronavirus lockdown but hoped their admission would encourage others going through the same thing that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

"I found the treatment quite painful and scary," Anne said. "The situation was twice as hard for me because of lockdown.

"But Linda was amazing and having her by my side at the hospital helped me so much. Although my sessions were much longer than hers, she'd sit and talk to me when hers had finished."

Linda and Anne recently spoke to HELLO! about their battle

When the sisters started losing their hair, they bravely shaved it all off, fearlessly wearing their new look with style. However, Linda admitted that it was excruciating for her to shed her trademark long blonde hair.

"Going bald was traumatic and I cried a lot," she said. "When the hospital couldn't provide me with a cold cap that fitted, I went into meltdown. Later, after a gin and tonic, I finally had my head shaved like Anne. When I looked in the mirror, I could see my sister Bernie staring back at me.

"Although I originally vowed never to go out without a wig or a cap, it feels like second nature and nobody bats an eyelid. Now that I’ve finished chemo, I can’t wait for my hair to grow back."