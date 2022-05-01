Avril Lavigne fans go wild as she shares heartfelt tribute following surprise appearance An iconic collaboration

Avril Lavigne gave all the proof fans needed that that she's right there cheering on the latest popstar to follow in her tracks of being the resident punk rock princess of the moment.

MORE: Avril Lavigne strikes a pose in just a blazer for scene-stealing photograph

Fans were in for the surprise of a lifetime when the singer made an unexpected appearance at none other than Olivia Rodrigo's latest concert as she performs throughout the country for her SOUR tour.

The two looked like twins – and true 2000's punk icons – sporting plaid skirts, Olivia's in blue and Avril's in red, fishnet accents, and of course, chunky combat boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Avril and fiancé Mod Sun's love story

MORE: Olivia Rodrigo wears revealing risqué black dress to mingle with A-list Hollywood stars

Following her appearance, where the two belted out to the hit 2002 song, Complicated, she took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to Olivia as she makes her mark as a true performer.

She captioned a slew of images from their joint performance with: "Jumped up to sing "Complicated" on stage with @oliviarodrigo in Toronto tonight. It was very sweet to perform with you tonight on your SOUR tour!! Have an incredible tour gurl. Keep killing it. Sending you so much love."

The star also included an epic video of their performance, though their voices were drowned out by the entire audience excitedly singing along.

The iconic surprise performance

Another iconic millennial popstar joined in, though via the comments, with Gwen Stefani endearingly writing: "This is soooo cute!!"

MORE: Avril Lavigne's punk engagement cake is epic – see here

MORE: Olivia Rodrigo's complicated living situation with her parents

Fans raved about the generational reunion, commenting: "She literally has the dream we all wish to have, singing with our childhood idol," and: "The millennial generation and Gen Z generation coming together," as well as: "COLLAB, PLEASE!!!"

Avril and Olivia at the 2022 Grammy's

Olivia also shared her own tribute to the Girlfriend singer, which she captioned with: "Toronto last night was special. Thank u dearest @avrillavigne for singing with me. Look up 2 u so much."

The popstar replied back with: "You sound so good singing Complicated. So fun."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.