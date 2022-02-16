Avril Lavigne gave fans a reason to be excited as she began a countdown to a big moment in her career with her latest social media posts.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories from her lush Malibu mansion to begin the countdown to the release of her new album Love Sux. She excitedly remarked that the album would be out in a mere ten days and then began to play a snippet from a yet unreleased song.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne provides special preview of new album

Avril sang along to the pop-punk track, which consistently used the refrain "you make me nauseous," sticking her tongue out and flashing her bright orange nail job as well.

The album is the pop-punk superstar's seventh full-length record and her first since released exactly three year ago in 2019's Head Above Water.

Releasing on 25 February, 2022, Avril opened up in a recent interview with Nylon about the different direction the record took, saying: "This is the first one that’s just rock all the way through.

Avril's seventh album is slated to come out on 25 February

"There was a point in music where the label was like, 'Radio don't want to hear guitars anymore.' Live drums went away. Live electric guitars weren’t getting played.

"There's always been that fine line that I'm going to make my music that I'm feeling but also you have a company behind you who influences what you're doing."

While the Canadian singer is also going on tour to support the record, she recently revealed some disappointing news in a since-deleted social media post, saying: "To my fans in Europe and the UK, I have some unfortunate news to share with you about my UK and European dates.

"I have to make the difficult decision to postpone this tour until 2023. Due to the ongoing issues surrounding the pandemic, there are a series of travel and venue restrictions from country to country that have made the tour not possible to happen."

The singer promoted the album with two singles, Bite Me and Love It When You Hate Me

She continued: "It's not an easy decision, but it's one that will help ensure that we are able to play every single date of the tour, put on the best show possible at full capacity, and operate in a safe environment. It really breaks my heart to have to do this, but I know it will be worth the wait."

