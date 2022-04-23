Avril Lavigne's punk engagement cake is epic – see here The Sk8ter Boi singer's cake was incredible

Pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne announced her engagement to Mod Sun last month – and it comes as no surprise that the couple celebrated the special occasion in style. Taking to social media to share a video of their engagement party, Avril, 37, showed off their epic cake for the event.

The two celebrated their union on Tuesday by hosting a lavish engagement party for their friends and family, paying special tribute to the moment Mod proposed in front of the Eiffel Tower. The couple's cake boasted neon pink icing and two iced figurines of Avril and her husband-to-be, which sat atop the impressive sweet treat.

The iced rendition of the Sk8ter Boi singer featured her signature pink highlighted hair, thick black eyeliner, a leather jacket and black nail polish. She also held a teal blue electric guitar and was positioned sitting next to an edible Mod Sun, who was wearing all black and had his blonde hair spiked up.

The bottom tier of the cake featured neon yellow icing and text that read: "He asked, she said yes," in a scrapbook-esque font with a picture of the Eiffel Tower.

Avril and Mod Sun's cake was amazing

Avril took to Instagram to share clips of the bash with her 10.8 million followers. She captioned the post: "Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending @forgetbrennan."

The couple's engagement party was Paris themed

Fans and followers couldn't help but express their excitement and happiness about the singer's news: "*cries in pop punk* congratulations guys," one fan commented, while another added: "This is too cute. I love the pink theme." A third penned: "The cutest couple ever," with a black love heart emoji.

The couple announced their engagement earlier this month

For the vibrant occasion, Mod Sun wore a pink pin-striped suit and the Canadian singer donned a feathered pink dress with a low neckline that also featured a black and white text waistband.

Avril sported a pink tulle dress for the special occasion

She even flashed her large heart-shaped diamond engagement ring for the camera, also highlighting her flawless neon pink manicure that matched her dress.

