Salma Hayek surprises fans as she opens up about her childhood in sentimental tribute to rarely seen family member The throwback revealed a lot about Salma's destiny

Salma Hayek is opening up all about her childhood as she makes a heartfelt tribute to a special family member that is rarely seen on her social media.

The star gave a candid glimpse at what she was like growing up, sharing unbelievable throwback footage in honor of her brother Sami's birthday.

The incredible clips sees the two as little kids, and proves just how meant to be her career in Hollywood is, as she explains how she and her brother loved to make home movies and direct one another growing up.

As clips of her and her brother putting on a show came up, she is heard explaining: "When I was young, I used to make home videos. My father would be the cameraman… my brother would be my actor, and I would be the director."

She hilariously recalled how she would "boss everyone around," painting a picture of young Salma: "I would be telling my father, 'No, no, you shoot from here,' or, 'No, Sami, you're not supposed to do it that way," as more footage appeared of her directing her brother in Spanish.

The renowned actress, even with all her accolades, still candidly confessed that: "The truth is that my brother is much more talented than me, and I ended up being the actress."

Nonetheless, even her directing experience as a child has obviously paid off, and the mother-of-one has been focusing on producing rather than appearing in movies and series, most recently with her work for Santa Evita and an untitled project about a diplomas living in London.

In the tribute to him, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to the best brother ever! Sami I adore you! Always have and always will."

Sami is her youngest and only sibling, and though they are rarely seen together, Salma has previously expressed just how close they are.

She concluded her endearing birthday message with: "Thank you for coming to this world, to share with me this strange journey called life."

