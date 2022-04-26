Salma Hayek shares stunning new photographs with lookalike daughter Valentina The Frida star is a mom-of-one

Salma Hayek is proof that good looks can pass down through the generations quite capably as she shared a series of breathtaking new photographs with her daughter Valentina.

The actress and the 14-year-old posed together for a spread in Vogue Mexico, adorning the cover with a snapshot of their pensive faces side-by-side.

The two looked remarkably similar, with their distinctive features and piercing eyes dominating the frame, not to mention their radiant beauty.

The Mother's Day spread saw them lean into their bond for several of the snapshots taken from inside their home, even posing for another remarkable photograph where both lounged on opposite corners of the sofa in an identical manner.

Salma gushed about having this moment with her daughter as she shared the photographs on social media, writing: "What a great early Mother's Day present.

"Loving these beautiful photos by @nicobustos and this special moment with my Valentina. Thank you @voguemexico!"

Salma and Valentina appeared together on the cover of Vogue Mexico

Fans immediately took to bombarding the comments section with heart and flame emojis galore, one even enthusing: "I can't with all this beauty!!!!!"

Another wrote: "You and Valentina look so beautiful," with a third adding: "You two are stunning," and a fourth commenting: "Valentina is such a model!" Even Linda Evangelista dropped a few hearts into the mix.

The Eternals star seldom talks about her child, but in 2020 she gave an incredibly rare insight into her family life in an interview with The Telegraph.

The actress opened up about their experience in lockdown and admitted that Valentina found it hard being away from her friends.

"Lockdown was very difficult for a teenager. My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends," she said.

Valentina last made an appearance with her mother at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Salma also revealed that she was glad she had her daughter when she did aged 41, as it has allowed her to be a better person.

"I got to do a lot of things that were important to me first. Most crucially, I had her with the right person at a time when I could really focus on [motherhood]," she added.

