Salma Hayek shares support for Will Smith with new photograph The Frida actress is an Oscar nominee herself

Salma Hayek took to social media on Monday to show her support for her friends and co-stars after their successful night at the Academy Awards.

She congratulated Will Smith and Samuel L. Jackson for their wins, with Will taking home the award for Best Actor while Samuel received an Academy Honorary Governor's Award.

With throwback photographs of herself alongside Will and Sam, she commended them on their big night by writing: "Two of my favourite costars went home with Oscars last night. Congratulations on your amazing work. @willsmith @samuelljackson."

The House of Gucci star also included pictures of directors Jane Campion and Chloe Zhao, who'd won the Oscar for Best Director back-to-back and hailed them as well for repping for female directors in the industry.

"And also two women have won best Director two years in a row. Congratulations @janecampion @chloezhao," she concluded.

Salma showed her support for Will and others after their Oscar wins

Many fans took to the comments section to congratulate the lot and hail Will for his performance as well, while several others were left uncomfortable after his Oscars debacle.

Salma and Will starred together in 1999's Wild Wild West alongside Kevin Kline and Kenneth Branagh, where Will played a US Secret Service Agent during the old west.

The show of support came after the actor's shocking incident during Sunday night's Oscars ceremony, where he suddenly slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

After winning the Oscar for his performance in King Richard, he used his speech to talk about protecting his family in reference to the film while alluding to the situation, eventually addressing it dead on, saying he was "embarrassed."

The two starred together in Wild Wild West

He even apologized to the Academy in tears hoping they would "invite me back" and many celebrities were left divided with their stance on the matter.



