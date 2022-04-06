Salma Hayek wows in slinky patterned dress with a twist The Frida actress first shared just a peek of her outfit

Salma Hayek always leaves her fans wanting more - and she memorably took that idea one step further by teasing them with a slinky outfit-reveal in a series of snaps.

When the actress was promoting her new movie Bliss last year, she took to Instagram with a photo series that began with a close up of herself in a shimmery, slinky wrap dress from Gucci.

"On the phone with Owen Wilson after our interview with James Corden last night. if you want to discover the rest of my dress and my makeup swipe to the left," she captioned her post.

The next shot was the full dress, which displayed its geometric design, blue and tan hues, and Salma's waist further cinched by a belt.

She is smiling while on a phone call, presumably with Owen. She looks just flawless.

Salma Hayek first shared this snap as a teaser set up snap

The next snap is a close up of her face and makeup which shows off the incredible attention to detail in her eyeliner which is a swipe of bright blue and black - and perfectly compliments her outfit.

Fans were left speechless, with one person commenting "No words", while another was able to muster: "Omg look at your dress, flawless Queen!"

Salma unveiled the full dress, and she looks just stunning

Salma had the best time on the set of Bliss and even shared footage of herself doing the floss!

The mother-of-one was in full character, dressed in a black lace dress and biker boots, with her hair styled in pigtails.

2021 was a huge year for Salma, who also starred in House of Gucci and Marvel's Eternals.

She has been making waves on the red carpet at the start of this year too, most recently stepping out at the Bafta's in London.

When she isn't working, Salma splits her time between her homes in LA and London, where she lives with husband Francois Henri Pinault and teenage daughter Valentina.

Valentina is following in her mom's footsteps too, and has been appearing more and more at high-profile events with the actress in recent time.

