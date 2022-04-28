Salma Hayek pays tribute to Penelope Cruz with a throwback you need to see The stars have been friends for years

Salma Hayek took to social media to share a special birthday tribute to someone very close to her, that being fellow Hollywood icon Penelope Cruz.

The Frida star took to Instagram with a throwback picture of theirs while making their 2006 movie Bandidas, a Western tale of two women who become bank robbers.

Salma climbed on top of Penelope as both laughed while in costume, wearing ruffled shirts and matching cowboy hats, showcasing their close bond off-screen.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday my soul sister!! I'm so lucky to have you in my life, thank you for carrying me across the line so many times #bff #tbt," adding the same in Spanish as well.

Fans quickly inundated the comments section with praise for the two women and their relationship, hailing them as superstars in the industry as one wrote: "The best combo."

"Love you! And we still need Bandidas 2," another said, with a third adding: "The two most beautiful women on screen," and a fourth commenting: "What a beautiful photo!"

Salma shared a throwback to celebrate her friend Penelope

The two stars have been friends for years, with Salma showing her support for Penelope from the moment she first set foot in the industry.

"I got here with a ticket to make a movie, I had my return ticket, so I was coming here for two months and I didn't know anyone here," she told Ellen DeGeneres earlier on her show.

"She picked me up at the airport and she said, 'You're not going to a hotel, you're coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning and you're going to feel very lonely.'

"So she took me to her house. That's why now we're like sisters."

The two stars share a very close bond

Salma even shared a sweet snapshot of Penelope and her husband Javier Bardem after they had been nominated for Oscars for their performances in Parallel Mothers and Being the Ricardos respectively.

"Congratulations to this beautiful, incredibly talented and super dynamic couple for their Oscar nominations for best actress and best actor," she shared.

